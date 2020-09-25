StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company William Hill said it had received separate takeover approaches from private equity group Apollo Management International and casino giant Caesars Entertainment.
Apollo had made an initial written proposal on 27 August, which was followed by a further proposal from Apollo and proposals from Caesars, the company said.
'Discussions between William Hill and the respective parties are ongoing,' it added.
'There can be no certainty that any offer for William Hill will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made.'
William Hill announced the approaches while noting press speculation about a possible offer for the company.
At 1:17pm: [LON:WMH] William Hill PLC share price was +78.35p at 295.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
