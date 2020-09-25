StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Power Metal Resources said its Australian joint venture with Red Rock Resources had appointed David Holden as exploration manager.

Holden had been involved in discoveries in Australia, Tanzania and the US.


At 1:50pm:

[LON:POW] share price was +0.08p at 1.18p

[LON:RRR] Red Rock Resources PLC share price was -0.03p at 0.98p



