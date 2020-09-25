StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Power Metal Resources said its Australian joint venture with Red Rock Resources had appointed David Holden as exploration manager.
Holden had been involved in discoveries in Australia, Tanzania and the US.
At 1:50pm:
[LON:POW] share price was +0.08p at 1.18p
[LON:RRR] Red Rock Resources PLC share price was -0.03p at 0.98p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: