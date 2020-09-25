StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Pearson                                  550.10       +8.89%
Gvc Holdings                             934.90       +5.35%
Barratt Developments                     454.55       +3.66%
Flutter Entertainment                  12395.00       +3.12%
Avast                                    541.25       +2.90%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     146.05      -10.07%
Standard Chartered                       336.40       -4.65%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   208.30       -3.65%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               173.23       -3.57%
Johnson Matthey                         2287.00       -3.46%

FTSE 250
William Hill                             288.90      +32.77%
Ascential                                308.20      +14.83%
888 Holdings                             207.00      +11.89%
Cairn Energy                             136.75       +8.88%
Pz Cussons                               227.00       +8.10%
Petrofac Limited                         108.58       -5.17%
Gcp Student Living                       121.10       -4.65%
Rhi Magnesita N.V.                      2417.00       -4.62%
Tp Icap                                  268.90       -4.24%
Close Brothers Group                     959.25       -4.17%

FTSE 350
William Hill                             288.90      +32.77%
Ascential                                308.20      +14.83%
888 Holdings                             207.00      +11.89%
Pearson                                  550.10       +8.89%
Cairn Energy                             136.75       +8.88%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     146.05      -10.07%
Hammerson                                 15.74       -5.38%
Petrofac Limited                         108.58       -5.17%
Gcp Student Living                       121.10       -4.65%
Standard Chartered                       336.40       -4.65%

AIM
I-nexus Global  Ord 10p                    4.45      +27.14%
Pantheon Resources                        38.10      +20.95%
Webis Holdings                             1.50      +20.00%
Katoro Gold Mining                         3.20      +18.52%
DekelOil Public                            2.35      +17.50%
Integumen  Ord 1p                         30.50      -23.75%
Cambium Global Timberland                  5.50      -21.43%
Modern Water                               3.10      -19.48%
PV Crystalox Solar                        31.40      -17.59%
Thor Mining                                0.99      -17.15%

Overall Market
