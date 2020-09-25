FTSE 100 Pearson 550.10 +8.89% Gvc Holdings 934.90 +5.35% Barratt Developments 454.55 +3.66% Flutter Entertainment 12395.00 +3.12% Avast 541.25 +2.90% Rolls-Royce Holdings 146.05 -10.07% Standard Chartered 336.40 -4.65% Standard Life Aberdeen 208.30 -3.65% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 173.23 -3.57% Johnson Matthey 2287.00 -3.46% FTSE 250 William Hill 288.90 +32.77% Ascential 308.20 +14.83% 888 Holdings 207.00 +11.89% Cairn Energy 136.75 +8.88% Pz Cussons 227.00 +8.10% Petrofac Limited 108.58 -5.17% Gcp Student Living 121.10 -4.65% Rhi Magnesita N.V. 2417.00 -4.62% Tp Icap 268.90 -4.24% Close Brothers Group 959.25 -4.17% FTSE 350 William Hill 288.90 +32.77% Ascential 308.20 +14.83% 888 Holdings 207.00 +11.89% Pearson 550.10 +8.89% Cairn Energy 136.75 +8.88% Rolls-Royce Holdings 146.05 -10.07% Hammerson 15.74 -5.38% Petrofac Limited 108.58 -5.17% Gcp Student Living 121.10 -4.65% Standard Chartered 336.40 -4.65% AIM I-nexus Global Ord 10p 4.45 +27.14% Pantheon Resources 38.10 +20.95% Webis Holdings 1.50 +20.00% Katoro Gold Mining 3.20 +18.52% DekelOil Public 2.35 +17.50% Integumen Ord 1p 30.50 -23.75% Cambium Global Timberland 5.50 -21.43% Modern Water 3.10 -19.48% PV Crystalox Solar 31.40 -17.59% Thor Mining 0.99 -17.15% Overall Market William Hill 288.90 +32.77% I-nexus Global Ord 10p 4.45 +27.14% Pantheon Resources 38.10 +20.95% Webis Holdings 1.50 +20.00% Carclo 22.65 +19.37% Integumen Ord 1p 30.50 -23.75% Cambium Global Timberland 5.50 -21.43% Modern Water 3.10 -19.48% PV Crystalox Solar 31.40 -17.59% Thor Mining 0.99 -17.15%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
