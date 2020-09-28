StockMarketWire.com - Alcoholic drinks maker Diageo said its outlook for first half of fiscal 2021 had improved since the year-end, reflecting the good start to the year, particularly for its US business.
'Compared to the first half of fiscal 20, we still expect lower organic net sales and margin dilution,' the company said. Organic net sales and operating profit in the first half were expected to improve compared to the second half of fiscal 20, it added.
Its US business was performing strongly and ahead of the company's expectations as increased retailer confidence was resulting in some re-stocking in the off-trade channel. The on-trade channel was now open in all states, with some capacity restrictions.
In Europe, off-trade demand remained robust and the on-trade channel had largely re-opened, though the risk of additional restrictions remained where infection rates were worsening, Diageo said. In China, the on-trade channel continued to recover, though larger banqueting occasions are returning more slowly.
While the on-trade had also begun to re-open in Africa, India and Latin America and the Caribbean, the pace of recovery in those markets was expected to be more gradual, it added. Travel retail continues to be severely impacted.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: