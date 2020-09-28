StockMarketWire.com - Restaurant operator Fulham Shore said it expected revenue to grow 7.2% to £68.6 million for the year ended 29 March and added that the government curfew on restaurants and bars would not have a material impact on performance.
The company also delayed the publication of its annual results to 15 October, from the end of September previously, citing the impact of Covid-19.
As of 24 September 2020, the UK and Scottish governments imposed further trading restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19. This included a 10pm curfew for all restaurants and bars.
But Fulham Shore said it did not believe that 'this curfew will have a material effect on the group's dine-in business, as the majority of its customers eat before then.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
