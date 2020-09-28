StockMarketWire.com - Housing services provider Mears said it had sold its Scottish domiciliary care business to Cera Care Operations for £2.5m.
The deal included an initial £2.0m payment followed by a further £0.5m of deferred consideration receivable twelve months from completion.
Mears said it had now exited domiciliary care, having also recently sold its English and Welsh domiciliary care business to Cera Care Operations.
It said the sale proceeds would be used to cut debt.
Chief executive David Miles said the disposal would allow Mears to purely focus on its core housing solutions activities.
'This disposal to Cera Care provides continuity for our customers and employees, at the same time as enabling us to focus our efforts where we can deliver greater value for shareholders,' Miles said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
