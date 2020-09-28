StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investment group Tekcapital said portfolio company and e-glasses developer Lucyd had appointed Calvin Peters as its e-commerce growth, content and social media manager.
Peters was formerly senior manager of PR, social media and influencer marketing at Walgreens Boots Alliance.
He was joining Lucyd as it prepared for the fall launch of its upcoming line of Bluetooth eyeglasses, a prescription tech-eyewear product designed to match the look and feel of designer eyeglasses.
At 8:55am: [LON:TEK] Tekcapital share price was +0.25p at 13.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
