StockMarketWire.com - Transport industry software group Tracsis said chief financial officer Max Cawthra would stand down in early 2021.
He would be replaced by Andrew Kelly, who would step into the CFO role on 1 February.
Kelly was currently vice president finance & IT of the production solutions division of Vitec, a provider of image capture services.
At 9:18am: [LON:TRCS] Tracsis PLC share price was 0p at 588p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: