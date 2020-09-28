StockMarketWire.com - Fertilizer developer Salt Lake Potash posted a deeper annual loss as it neared completion of its flagship Mount Weld project in Western Australia.
Pre-tax losses for the year through June amounted to $35.3 million, compared to losses of $26.9 million year-on-year.
The losses included exploration and pre-development expenses for Mount Weld, which is aiming to go live in the first quarter of 2021.
At 9:40am: (LON:SO4) Salt Lake Potash Limited share price was 0p at 25.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: