StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and mining company Cobra said drilling had commenced at its the Wudinna gold project located in Australia.
The first hole would be drilled at Baggy Green, and this first programme would include 25 holes for a planned total of 3,750 meters, the company said. 'Drilling commenced on Saturday 26th September, with a small delay due to rain.'
Assay labs were currently experiencing 'high demand with turn time expected to be between 3 to 5 weeks,' it added.
