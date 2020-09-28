StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
HSBC Holdings                            308.58       +8.90%
Land Securities Group                    528.90       +7.85%
Diageo                                  2697.50       +6.98%
British Land Company                     343.45       +6.66%
Legal & General Group                    188.00       +5.62%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     147.63       -4.60%
Gvc Holdings                             983.60       -1.48%
Kingfisher                               291.60       -1.45%
International Consolidated Airlines       93.62       -1.08%
Rio Tinto                               4696.25       -0.78%

FTSE 250
Great Portland Estates                   618.80      +12.02%
Carnival                                1001.75       +9.05%
Rank Group                                99.25       +8.59%
Derwent London                          2538.00       +7.00%
Close Brothers Group                    1011.00       +6.81%
William Hill                             280.30      -10.22%
Indivior                                 117.15       -3.98%
Network International Holdings           280.90       -3.14%
Kainos Group                            1004.00       -1.57%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             315.25       -1.48%

FTSE 350
Great Portland Estates                   618.80      +12.02%
Carnival                                1001.75       +9.05%
HSBC Holdings                            308.58       +8.90%
Rank Group                                99.25       +8.59%
Land Securities Group                    528.90       +7.85%
William Hill                             280.30      -10.22%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     147.63       -4.60%
Indivior                                 117.15       -3.98%
Network International Holdings           280.90       -3.14%
Kainos Group                            1004.00       -1.57%

AIM
Integumen  Ord 1p                         36.50      +20.86%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.56      +18.09%
Bluebird Merchant Ventures  Ord Npv        5.35      +17.58%
Mercantile Ports  Logistics Limited        0.24      +17.07%
Scotgold Resources                       131.50      +16.37%
Genedrive                                104.00      -11.86%
Caledonian Trust                         115.00      -11.54%
ValiRx                                    47.50      -11.21%
Red Rock Resources                         0.90      -10.00%
Angus Energy                               0.82       -8.33%

Overall Market
Integumen  Ord 1p                         36.50      +20.86%
Reach                                     76.65      +18.84%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.56      +18.09%
Bluebird Merchant Ventures  Ord Npv        5.35      +17.58%
Mercantile Ports  Logistics Limited        0.24      +17.07%
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim        9.50      -13.64%
Genedrive                                104.00      -11.86%
Amedeo Air Four Plus                      33.50      -11.84%
Caledonian Trust                         115.00      -11.54%
ValiRx                                    47.50      -11.21%