FTSE 100 HSBC Holdings 308.58 +8.90% Land Securities Group 528.90 +7.85% Diageo 2697.50 +6.98% British Land Company 343.45 +6.66% Legal & General Group 188.00 +5.62% Rolls-Royce Holdings 147.63 -4.60% Gvc Holdings 983.60 -1.48% Kingfisher 291.60 -1.45% International Consolidated Airlines 93.62 -1.08% Rio Tinto 4696.25 -0.78% FTSE 250 Great Portland Estates 618.80 +12.02% Carnival 1001.75 +9.05% Rank Group 99.25 +8.59% Derwent London 2538.00 +7.00% Close Brothers Group 1011.00 +6.81% William Hill 280.30 -10.22% Indivior 117.15 -3.98% Network International Holdings 280.90 -3.14% Kainos Group 1004.00 -1.57% Watches Of Switzerland Group 315.25 -1.48% FTSE 350 Great Portland Estates 618.80 +12.02% Carnival 1001.75 +9.05% HSBC Holdings 308.58 +8.90% Rank Group 99.25 +8.59% Land Securities Group 528.90 +7.85% William Hill 280.30 -10.22% Rolls-Royce Holdings 147.63 -4.60% Indivior 117.15 -3.98% Network International Holdings 280.90 -3.14% Kainos Group 1004.00 -1.57% AIM Integumen Ord 1p 36.50 +20.86% Alba Mineral Resources 0.56 +18.09% Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ord Npv 5.35 +17.58% Mercantile Ports Logistics Limited 0.24 +17.07% Scotgold Resources 131.50 +16.37% Genedrive 104.00 -11.86% Caledonian Trust 115.00 -11.54% ValiRx 47.50 -11.21% Red Rock Resources 0.90 -10.00% Angus Energy 0.82 -8.33% Overall Market Integumen Ord 1p 36.50 +20.86% Reach 76.65 +18.84% Alba Mineral Resources 0.56 +18.09% Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ord Npv 5.35 +17.58% Mercantile Ports Logistics Limited 0.24 +17.07% Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim 9.50 -13.64% Genedrive 104.00 -11.86% Amedeo Air Four Plus 33.50 -11.84% Caledonian Trust 115.00 -11.54% ValiRx 47.50 -11.21%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
