StockMarketWire.com - Virgin Money UK said it had appointed Enda Johnson as its interim chief financial officer to replace Ian Smith.
Smith had resigned in January and Johnson would step into the role on 15 October.
'The company is continuing its search for a permanent CFO and will update the market on its progress as appropriate,' Virgin Money UK said.
Johnson was currently corporate development director had been member of the company's executive leadership team since 2016.
At 1:15pm: [LON:VMUK] Virgin Money UK PLC share price was +3.19p at 75.03p
