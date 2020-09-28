StockMarketWire.com - Copper, gold and silver producer Anglo Asian Mining said it was closely monitoring the situation in Azerbaijan following reports of an escalation in tensions between the country and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Anglo Asian Mining said there had been no impact on its operations, with its office in Baku and operations at Gedabek continuing to function as normal.
'The reported hostilities are in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and have never affected the mountainous Armenian border area near the company's mining and processing operations,' it added.
At 1:18pm: [LON:AAZ] Anglo Asian Mining PLC share price was -7.5p at 134.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
