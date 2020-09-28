StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
HSBC Holdings                            306.40       +8.13%
Land Securities Group                    526.25       +7.31%
Natwest Group                            106.05       +6.45%
Lloyds Banking Group                      26.25       +6.19%
British Land Company                     341.60       +6.09%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     145.45       -6.01%
Kingfisher                               289.80       -2.06%
Gvc Holdings                             981.60       -1.68%
International Consolidated Airlines       93.26       -1.46%
Flutter Entertainment                  12540.00       -1.10%

FTSE 250
Great Portland Estates                   613.80      +11.12%
Rank Group                                99.85       +9.25%
Shaftesbury                              520.00       +8.97%
Close Brothers Group                    1019.50       +7.71%
Paragon Banking Group                    325.80       +7.38%
William Hill                             275.80      -11.66%
Indivior                                 116.35       -4.63%
Network International Holdings           280.00       -3.45%
Genus                                   3845.00       -1.26%
Euromoney Institutional Investor         809.50       -0.92%

FTSE 350
Great Portland Estates                   613.80      +11.12%
Rank Group                                99.85       +9.25%
Shaftesbury                              520.00       +8.97%
HSBC Holdings                            306.40       +8.13%
Close Brothers Group                    1019.50       +7.71%
William Hill                             275.80      -11.66%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     145.45       -6.01%
Indivior                                 116.35       -4.63%
Network International Holdings           280.00       -3.45%
Kingfisher                               289.80       -2.06%

AIM
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.25      +19.05%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.55      +15.96%
Scotgold Resources                       130.50      +15.49%
Bluebird Merchant Ventures  Ord Npv        5.25      +15.38%
Bahamas Petroleum Company                  3.00      +15.38%
Caledonian Trust                         110.00      -15.38%
ValiRx                                    46.50      -13.08%
Genedrive                                105.00      -11.02%
Premier African Minerals                   0.04      -10.00%
Red Rock Resources                         0.90      -10.00%

Overall Market
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.25      +19.05%
Reach                                     75.45      +16.98%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.55      +15.96%
Scotgold Resources                       130.50      +15.49%
Tiger Resource Finance                     0.38      +15.38%
Caledonian Trust                         110.00      -15.38%
Amedeo Air Four Plus                      32.50      -14.47%
ValiRx                                    46.50      -13.08%
Chenavari Capital Solutions               35.00      -12.50%
William Hill                             275.80      -11.66%