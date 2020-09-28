FTSE 100 HSBC Holdings 306.40 +8.13% Land Securities Group 526.25 +7.31% Natwest Group 106.05 +6.45% Lloyds Banking Group 26.25 +6.19% British Land Company 341.60 +6.09% Rolls-Royce Holdings 145.45 -6.01% Kingfisher 289.80 -2.06% Gvc Holdings 981.60 -1.68% International Consolidated Airlines 93.26 -1.46% Flutter Entertainment 12540.00 -1.10% FTSE 250 Great Portland Estates 613.80 +11.12% Rank Group 99.85 +9.25% Shaftesbury 520.00 +8.97% Close Brothers Group 1019.50 +7.71% Paragon Banking Group 325.80 +7.38% William Hill 275.80 -11.66% Indivior 116.35 -4.63% Network International Holdings 280.00 -3.45% Genus 3845.00 -1.26% Euromoney Institutional Investor 809.50 -0.92% FTSE 350 Great Portland Estates 613.80 +11.12% Rank Group 99.85 +9.25% Shaftesbury 520.00 +8.97% HSBC Holdings 306.40 +8.13% Close Brothers Group 1019.50 +7.71% William Hill 275.80 -11.66% Rolls-Royce Holdings 145.45 -6.01% Indivior 116.35 -4.63% Network International Holdings 280.00 -3.45% Kingfisher 289.80 -2.06% AIM Great Western Mining Corporation 0.25 +19.05% Alba Mineral Resources 0.55 +15.96% Scotgold Resources 130.50 +15.49% Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ord Npv 5.25 +15.38% Bahamas Petroleum Company 3.00 +15.38% Caledonian Trust 110.00 -15.38% ValiRx 46.50 -13.08% Genedrive 105.00 -11.02% Premier African Minerals 0.04 -10.00% Red Rock Resources 0.90 -10.00% Overall Market Great Western Mining Corporation 0.25 +19.05% Reach 75.45 +16.98% Alba Mineral Resources 0.55 +15.96% Scotgold Resources 130.50 +15.49% Tiger Resource Finance 0.38 +15.38% Caledonian Trust 110.00 -15.38% Amedeo Air Four Plus 32.50 -14.47% ValiRx 46.50 -13.08% Chenavari Capital Solutions 35.00 -12.50% William Hill 275.80 -11.66%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
