FTSE 100
Land Securities Group                    536.10       +9.32%
HSBC Holdings                            307.93       +8.67%
Natwest Group                            107.63       +8.04%
Lloyds Banking Group                      26.67       +7.89%
British Land Company                     347.15       +7.81%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     148.20       -4.23%
Gvc Holdings                             981.00       -1.74%
Flutter Entertainment                  12530.00       -1.18%
Polymetal International                 1658.50       -1.13%
Admiral Group                           2658.50       -1.10%

FTSE 250
Great Portland Estates                   615.90      +11.50%
Shaftesbury                              528.50      +10.75%
Rank Group                                99.50       +8.86%
Close Brothers Group                    1022.00       +7.98%
National Express Group                   149.30       +7.95%
William Hill                             275.55      -11.74%
Indivior                                 115.95       -4.96%
Network International Holdings           278.20       -4.07%
Genus                                   3845.00       -1.26%
Kainos Group                            1008.00       -1.18%

FTSE 350
Great Portland Estates                   615.90      +11.50%
Shaftesbury                              528.50      +10.75%
Land Securities Group                    536.10       +9.32%
Rank Group                                99.50       +8.86%
HSBC Holdings                            307.93       +8.67%
William Hill                             275.55      -11.74%
Indivior                                 115.95       -4.96%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     148.20       -4.23%
Network International Holdings           278.20       -4.07%
Gvc Holdings                             981.00       -1.74%

AIM
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.28      +33.33%
Petro Matad                                2.90      +18.37%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.55      +17.02%
Scotgold Resources                       130.50      +15.49%
Anglesey Mining                            1.50      +15.38%
ValiRx                                    37.50      -29.91%
Caledonian Trust                         110.00      -15.38%
Genedrive                                103.50      -12.29%
Premier African Minerals                   0.04      -10.00%
Red Rock Resources                         0.90      -10.00%

Overall Market
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.28      +33.33%
Petro Matad                                2.90      +18.37%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.55      +17.02%
Reach                                     75.45      +16.98%
Scotgold Resources                       130.50      +15.49%
ValiRx                                    37.50      -29.91%
Caledonian Trust                         110.00      -15.38%
Amedeo Air Four Plus                      32.50      -14.47%
Chenavari Capital Solutions               35.00      -12.50%
Genedrive                                103.50      -12.29%