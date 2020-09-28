FTSE 100 Land Securities Group 536.10 +9.32% HSBC Holdings 307.93 +8.67% Natwest Group 107.63 +8.04% Lloyds Banking Group 26.67 +7.89% British Land Company 347.15 +7.81% Rolls-Royce Holdings 148.20 -4.23% Gvc Holdings 981.00 -1.74% Flutter Entertainment 12530.00 -1.18% Polymetal International 1658.50 -1.13% Admiral Group 2658.50 -1.10% FTSE 250 Great Portland Estates 615.90 +11.50% Shaftesbury 528.50 +10.75% Rank Group 99.50 +8.86% Close Brothers Group 1022.00 +7.98% National Express Group 149.30 +7.95% William Hill 275.55 -11.74% Indivior 115.95 -4.96% Network International Holdings 278.20 -4.07% Genus 3845.00 -1.26% Kainos Group 1008.00 -1.18% FTSE 350 Great Portland Estates 615.90 +11.50% Shaftesbury 528.50 +10.75% Land Securities Group 536.10 +9.32% Rank Group 99.50 +8.86% HSBC Holdings 307.93 +8.67% William Hill 275.55 -11.74% Indivior 115.95 -4.96% Rolls-Royce Holdings 148.20 -4.23% Network International Holdings 278.20 -4.07% Gvc Holdings 981.00 -1.74% AIM Great Western Mining Corporation 0.28 +33.33% Petro Matad 2.90 +18.37% Alba Mineral Resources 0.55 +17.02% Scotgold Resources 130.50 +15.49% Anglesey Mining 1.50 +15.38% ValiRx 37.50 -29.91% Caledonian Trust 110.00 -15.38% Genedrive 103.50 -12.29% Premier African Minerals 0.04 -10.00% Red Rock Resources 0.90 -10.00% Overall Market Great Western Mining Corporation 0.28 +33.33% Petro Matad 2.90 +18.37% Alba Mineral Resources 0.55 +17.02% Reach 75.45 +16.98% Scotgold Resources 130.50 +15.49% ValiRx 37.50 -29.91% Caledonian Trust 110.00 -15.38% Amedeo Air Four Plus 32.50 -14.47% Chenavari Capital Solutions 35.00 -12.50% Genedrive 103.50 -12.29%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
