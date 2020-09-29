StockMarketWire.com - Data analytics company Ixico said it had won a extension contract, worth about £2 million, to provide additional imaging services that would support a pivotal Huntington's disease study.
The contract built on the company's existing contract to support its 'top-20' pharma client's Phase III study in Huntington's disease.
'This contract does not have significant impact on management's expectations of performance for the coming year, but will contribute to the company's already strong order book for next year,' it added.
At 9:25am: [LON:IXI] IXICO plc share price was +1.5p at 85p
