StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Ferguson                                7892.00       +6.42%
National Grid                            890.90       +4.64%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           510.10       +4.02%
Mondi                                   1660.75       +3.70%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     3085.00       +3.66%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     141.93       -4.90%
British Land Company                     330.90       -4.28%
Sainsbury (J)                            192.33       -3.23%
HSBC Holdings                            298.88       -3.13%
International Consolidated Airlines       91.64       -2.92%

FTSE 250
Pets AT Home Group                       412.00       +4.09%
Hochschild Mining                        217.40       +3.13%
Mediclinic International                 274.30       +2.97%
Capita                                    30.57       +2.58%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1135.00       +2.07%
Ssp Group                                186.45       -9.05%
Cineworld Group                           40.49       -7.56%
Greggs                                  1133.50       -7.01%
Shaftesbury                              481.60       -6.39%
Vectura Group                            104.10       -6.05%

FTSE 350
Ferguson                                7892.00       +6.42%
Equiniti Group                           113.80       +4.98%
National Grid                            890.90       +4.64%
Pets AT Home Group                       412.00       +4.09%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           510.10       +4.02%
Ssp Group                                186.45       -9.05%
Cineworld Group                           40.49       -7.56%
Greggs                                  1133.50       -7.01%
Go-Ahead Group                           567.25       -6.55%
Shaftesbury                              481.60       -6.39%

AIM
Infrastructure India                       2.15      +95.45%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.30      +29.79%
Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company             0.38      +26.67%
Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di               25.00      +25.00%
Toople                                     0.10      +25.00%
ValiRx                                    26.25      -25.00%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.27      -16.92%
Ncondezi Energy Limited                    3.25      -16.67%
Aukett Swanke Group                        1.60      -13.51%
Synectics                                112.50      -13.46%

Overall Market
Infrastructure India                       2.15      +95.45%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.30      +29.79%
Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company             0.38      +26.67%
Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di               25.00      +25.00%
Toople                                     0.10      +25.00%
ValiRx                                    26.25      -25.00%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.27      -16.92%
Ncondezi Energy Limited                    3.25      -16.67%
Amigo Holdings                            10.23      -14.46%
Worldsec                                   3.00      -14.29%