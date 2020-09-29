FTSE 100 Ferguson 7892.00 +6.42% National Grid 890.90 +4.64% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 510.10 +4.02% Mondi 1660.75 +3.70% Smurfit Kappa Group 3085.00 +3.66% Rolls-Royce Holdings 141.93 -4.90% British Land Company 330.90 -4.28% Sainsbury (J) 192.33 -3.23% HSBC Holdings 298.88 -3.13% International Consolidated Airlines 91.64 -2.92% FTSE 250 Pets AT Home Group 412.00 +4.09% Hochschild Mining 217.40 +3.13% Mediclinic International 274.30 +2.97% Capita 30.57 +2.58% Fisher (James) & Sons 1135.00 +2.07% Ssp Group 186.45 -9.05% Cineworld Group 40.49 -7.56% Greggs 1133.50 -7.01% Shaftesbury 481.60 -6.39% Vectura Group 104.10 -6.05% FTSE 350 Ferguson 7892.00 +6.42% Equiniti Group 113.80 +4.98% National Grid 890.90 +4.64% Pets AT Home Group 412.00 +4.09% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 510.10 +4.02% Ssp Group 186.45 -9.05% Cineworld Group 40.49 -7.56% Greggs 1133.50 -7.01% Go-Ahead Group 567.25 -6.55% Shaftesbury 481.60 -6.39% AIM Infrastructure India 2.15 +95.45% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.30 +29.79% Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.38 +26.67% Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di 25.00 +25.00% Toople 0.10 +25.00% ValiRx 26.25 -25.00% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.27 -16.92% Ncondezi Energy Limited 3.25 -16.67% Aukett Swanke Group 1.60 -13.51% Synectics 112.50 -13.46% Overall Market Infrastructure India 2.15 +95.45% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.30 +29.79% Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.38 +26.67% Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di 25.00 +25.00% Toople 0.10 +25.00% ValiRx 26.25 -25.00% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.27 -16.92% Ncondezi Energy Limited 3.25 -16.67% Amigo Holdings 10.23 -14.46% Worldsec 3.00 -14.29%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
