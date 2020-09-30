CA
01/10/2020 13:30 Building permits
01/10/2020 14:30 Canada Manufacturing PMI
CH
01/10/2020 07:30 Retail Sales
01/10/2020 07:30 CPI
01/10/2020 08:30 procure.ch Purchasing Managers' Index
CN
05/10/2020 00:00 National Day Golden Week continues. Financial markets closed
DE
01/10/2020 08:55 Manufacturing PMI
05/10/2020 08:55 Services PMI
06/10/2020 07:00 Manufacturing turnover
06/10/2020 07:00 Manufacturing orders
ES
01/10/2020 08:15 Manufacturing PMI
02/10/2020 08:00 Unemployment data
05/10/2020 08:15 Services PMI
EU
01/10/2020 09:00 Eurozone Manufacturing PMI
01/10/2020 10:00 PPI
01/10/2020 10:00 Unemployment
02/10/2020 10:00 Quarterly sectoral accounts
05/10/2020 09:00 Eurozone services PMI
05/10/2020 10:00 Retail trade
05/10/2020 10:00 Quarterly balance of payments
FR
01/10/2020 08:50 Manufacturing PMI
05/10/2020 08:50 Services PMI
IE
01/10/2020 01:01 Manufacturing PMI
05/10/2020 01:01 Services PMI
IT
01/10/2020 08:45 Manufacturing PMI
01/10/2020 09:00 Unemployment
02/10/2020 10:00 GDP revised
05/10/2020 08:45 Services PMI
JP
01/10/2020 01:30 Manufacturing PMI
01/10/2020 06:00 Auto sales
02/10/2020 00:30 Labour Force Survey
02/10/2020 00:50 Monetary Base
02/10/2020 06:00 Consumer Confidence Survey
05/10/2020 01:30 Services PMI
UK
01/10/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index
01/10/2020 11:30 Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane speaks at the Global Moral Money Summit
05/10/2020 09:00 SMMT registration figures
05/10/2020 09:30 CIPS/Markit services PMI
06/10/2020 09:30 CIPS/Markit construction PMI
US
01/10/2020 12:30 Challenger Job-Cut Report
01/10/2020 13:30 Personal Income & Outlays
01/10/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
01/10/2020 14:45 Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index
01/10/2020 14:45 Manufacturing PMI
01/10/2020 15:00 Construction Spending - Construction Put in Place
01/10/2020 15:00 ISM Report on Business Manufacturing PMI
01/10/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
02/10/2020 13:30 GDP by State
02/10/2020 13:30 Jobs report for September
02/10/2020 14:45 ISM-NY Report on Business
02/10/2020 15:00 University of Michigan Survey of Consumers
05/10/2020 14:45 US Services PMI
05/10/2020 14:45 Services PMI
05/10/2020 15:00 ISM Report on business services PMI
06/10/2020 13:30 International trade
06/10/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com