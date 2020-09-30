StockMarketWire.com - Digital value retailer Studio Retail Group said product sales had grown 39% in the first half amid an expansion in the six of its customer base.
Studio Retail said its active customer base had grown 15% in the last 12 months to 2.1 million customers, of which just under 1.4 million had an active credit account.
In the six weeks since the company's annual results announcement on 24 August, product sales had grown by 30% year-on-year.
'The group's primary business, Studio, has seen a continuation of its strong retail trading performance in the early weeks of its new Autumn/Winter season, with kidswear, gifting and early Christmas ranges performing particularly strongly,' Studio Retail said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: