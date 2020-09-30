StockMarketWire.com - Marble quarrying company Fox Marble reported narrower first-half losses on reduced costs and said it had seen signs of improved perormance since the half year.
Pre-tax losses narrowed to €799,000 from €834,000 on year, while revenue fell to €186,000 from €1 million as a result of the impact of Covid-19, the company said.
'Since the half year sales have shown improvement, with €0.4 million of revenue recorded to date,' the company said. 'We are seeing positive signs, with new contracts for processed marble, and quarrying restarting in Prilep and Cervenille.'
The company also reported results for the year ended 31 December 2019, in which pre-tax losses widened to €2.5 million from €2.3 million year-on-year as revenue was flat at €1.4 million.
Production increased to 14,370 tonnes, up from 13,094 tonnes and sales were rose to 6,830 tonnes of block material from 5,059 tonnes last year.
At 9:21am: [LON:FOX] Fox Marble Holdings share price was +0.1p at 2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
