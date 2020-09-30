StockMarketWire.com - Oil company PetroTal said oil production had restarted at the Bretana oil field in Peru.
The recommencement followed agreements between indigenous communities in the northeastern region of Peru and government representatives.
PetrTal said the agreements would see enhanced funding available for the regions to aid community projects.
All seven wells continud to be gradually brought into full operation, with current production at around 11,000 barrels of oil per day, approaching the pre shut down level of 11,500 barrels.
At 9:59am: [LON:PTAL] share price was +0.5p at 10.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
