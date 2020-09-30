StockMarketWire.com - Tile specialist Topps Tiles said it expected to report a modest adjusted annual profit after sales recovered in the fourth quarter of its financial year.
Sales for the year through 26 September were expected to be in the region of £192 million, down 12% from £219 million a year earlier), with retail like-for-like revenue down 13%.
In the fourth quarter, however, retail like-for-like revenue had jumped 17%.
'The strong finish to the year ... gives the board confidence that the group will generate a modest level of adjusted profit before tax for the 52 weeks ended 26 September 2020,' Topps Tiles said.
At 2:18pm: [LON:TPT] Topps Tiles PLC share price was -3.2p at 49p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
