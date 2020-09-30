StockMarketWire.com - Services and equipment rental group Northbridge Industrial Services swung to a first-half loss after its revenue slipped and it wrote down the value of a previous acquisition.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £7.7 million, compared to a profit of £22,000 on-year. Revenue fell 4.5% to £16.0 million.
Northbridge booked £7.1 million impairment relating to intangible assets recognised on the 2013 acquisition of Tasman New Zealand.
It also booked a £0.6 million charge relating to working capital investments in joint ventures as a result of Covid-19 and other local factors.
'I am pleased to report that Northbridge has delivered a resilient performance against a context of significant disruption as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,' chief executive Eric Hook said.
'At the start of the year before the beginning of market volatility, we witnessed the continued momentum enjoyed in 2019.'
'In particular, there was significant revenue growth by our drilling tools business, Tasman, and the largest ever order book for manufactured units within our Crestchic power reliability operations.'
'Looking ahead, we anticipate that Covid-19 disruption will impact into the second half, but we continue to believe in the long-term growth of the group as we move forward with confidence.'
At 2:26pm: [LON:NBI] Northbridge Industrial Services PLC share price was -2p at 81p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: