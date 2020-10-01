StockMarketWire.com - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher said it had completed the sale of Castorama Russia to Maxidom, a home improvement company in Russia, for a RUB 7.4 billion, or about £73 million.
Under the terms of the deal, the company was received 80% of RUB c.7.4bn at the closing of the transaction and remaining 20% would be paid in equal instalments over two years, the company said.
'The sale has been granted all regulatory approvals and completed on 30 September,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
