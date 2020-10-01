StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment trust Primary Health Properties has declared a dividend of 1.475p per share for the fourth quarter.

The interim dividend will be paid on 20 November 2020 to shareholders on the register on 9 October 2020.

The payment comprises a property income distribution of 1p per share and an ordinary dividend of 0.475p per share.

PHP said it would offer a scrip alternative with this dividend.




