StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment trust Primary Health Properties has declared a dividend of 1.475p per share for the fourth quarter.
The interim dividend will be paid on 20 November 2020 to shareholders on the register on 9 October 2020.
The payment comprises a property income distribution of 1p per share and an ordinary dividend of 0.475p per share.
PHP said it would offer a scrip alternative with this dividend.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
