StockMarketWire.com - Financial services company Standard Life Aberdeen is to extend its share buyback programme until the end of January, it announced this morning.
The company repurchased £279 million worth of shares between 19 February and 30 September 2020.
It has now agreed with JP Morgan Securities to continue buybacks until 31 January.
The total value of buybacks is capped at £400 million, including the £279 million already repurchased.
At 8:14am: [LON:SLA] Standard Life Aberdeen PLC share price was +5.85p at 231.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
