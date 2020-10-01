StockMarketWire.com - IT company Restore has reported increased profits for the third quarter of 2020.

In a trading update, it said Q3 profits were approximately 50% higher compared to the second quarter.

Restore said it was in a "robust financial position" with strong cash generation and a continuation in debt reduction.

It was also continuing to cut costs to "drive sustainable improvements in efficiency and flexibility".


At 9:11am: [LON:RST] Restore PLC share price was +26p at 346p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com