StockMarketWire.com - Property company Urban Exposure expects to distribute £43 million to shareholders in the next two months as it continues a wind-down of its business.
Shareholder returns were expected to be within a range of 72-78p per ordinary share, the company said.
As of 22 September the company had a cash balance of £55 million, but this has since risen to £65.5 million. This has meant that the expected payout to investors has risen from £26 million to £43 million.
In addition, the group's forecast capital drawdown obligations fell to £7.7 million.
At 9:16am: [LON:UEX] Urban Exposure Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was +2p at 67.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
