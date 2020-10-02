StockMarketWire.com - Regional office and industrial property investor Regional REIT said it had sold the Juniper Park industrial warehouse in Basildon for £32.7 million.
The sale reflected an uplift of 59% from the acquisition price, including subsequent capital expenditure, and 3.9% above the 30 June 2020 valuation, the company said.
The 277,760 square foot industrial, warehouse, and office park was purchased in March 2016 for £20.1 million.
'Having completed a clear plan of value creation at the site of asset management initiatives, which included new lettings, lease extensions and lease renewals - all with high quality tenants, a significant increase in capital value has been realised,' Regional REIT said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
