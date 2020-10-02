StockMarketWire.com - Technology focused investment company Pires Investments welcomed news of the release of an air quality product designed to assess Covid-19 risk in commercial and public buildings.
The product was launched by Ambisense, a portfolio company of Sure Valley Ventures, in which Pires held a stake of around 13%.
'By increasing building ventilation, and combining it with measures such as social distancing, it is possible to decrease the Covid-19 risk in public spaces,' Pires said.
'Studies show that the danger of exposure to Covid-19 is reduced when the level of CO2 is below 600ppm, relative humidity is between 40-60%, and there are no or very minimal levels of PM2.5.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: