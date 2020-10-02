StockMarketWire.com - Builder and property developer Abbey reported said its was currently on track 'to match or perhaps better' last year's first half turnover and profit amid'good' summer performance.
In Southern England sales had been boosted by the cut in stamp duty together with the UK Governments 'Help to Buy' programme.
In Ireland sales activity was running ahead of last year and interest in its future developments has been stimulated by the Government's support for first time buyers.
Looking ahead, however, the company said the outlook was less clear with 'the significant restriction of the UK 'Help to Buy' programme together with the increase to stamp duty planned for April next year particular sources of uncertainty.'
At 8:13am: [LON:ABBY] Abbey PLC share price was 0p at 1475p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
