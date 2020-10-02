StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences investor RTW Venture Fund welcomed news that portfolio company Pulmonx had made a positive US market debut after pricing a $190 million initial public offering.
Pulmonx was a medical device company that had commercialised a minimally invasive procedure for the treatment of severe emphysema.
Investment manager RTW Investment initially participated in a $65 million financing round in Pulmonx in April 2019.
The company and other funds managed by the investment manager had since participated in a $66 million follow‐on financing round in April 2020.
Pulmonx' IPO on the Nasdaq was significantly upsized and oversubscribed, raising $190 million by offering 10 million shares at $19.00 per share.
On the first day of trading, Pulmonx' share price more than doubled to close at $39.31 per share.
