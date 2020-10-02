FTSE 100 Sse 1275.25 +1.69% Pearson 555.60 +1.39% Evraz 344.90 +1.29% British Land Company 344.65 +1.25% Natwest Group 108.83 +1.24% Rolls-Royce Holdings 106.28 -9.01% Melrose Industries 116.50 -3.08% Ocado Group 2639.50 -2.89% International Consolidated Airlines 91.29 -2.70% Burberry Group 1554.50 -2.39% FTSE 250 Britvic 799.00 +3.77% 888 Holdings 267.00 +3.69% Investec 148.98 +3.49% Dunelm Group 1486.50 +3.16% Greggs 1256.50 +2.82% Centamin 157.55 -21.66% Watches Of Switzerland Group 318.00 -5.22% Ssp Group 178.85 -4.82% Tp Icap 212.90 -4.10% Udg Healthcare Public Limited Compa 741.00 -3.70% FTSE 350 Britvic 799.00 +3.77% 888 Holdings 267.00 +3.69% Investec 148.98 +3.49% Dunelm Group 1486.50 +3.16% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 997.50 +3.05% Centamin 157.55 -21.66% Rolls-Royce Holdings 106.28 -9.01% Watches Of Switzerland Group 318.00 -5.22% Ssp Group 178.85 -4.82% Tp Icap 212.90 -4.10% AIM New Trend Lifestyle Group 1.15 +187.50% Corero Network Security 11.20 +24.44% Proteome Sciences 4.16 +23.81% Tlou Energy Limited 2.05 +20.59% Eurasia Mining 25.50 +20.00% Ovoca Bio Eur0.125 10.25 -22.64% UK Oil & Gas Investments 0.16 -13.42% ValiRx 25.75 -12.71% Blue Star Capital 0.20 -11.11% MobilityOne 9.00 -10.00% Overall Market New Trend Lifestyle Group 1.15 +187.50% Corero Network Security 11.20 +24.44% Proteome Sciences 4.16 +23.81% Tlou Energy Limited 2.05 +20.59% Eurasia Mining 25.50 +20.00% Ovoca Bio Eur0.125 10.25 -22.64% Centamin 157.55 -21.66% UK Oil & Gas Investments 0.16 -13.42% ValiRx 25.75 -12.71% Blue Star Capital 0.20 -11.11%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
