StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Sse                                     1275.25       +1.69%
Pearson                                  555.60       +1.39%
Evraz                                    344.90       +1.29%
British Land Company                     344.65       +1.25%
Natwest Group                            108.83       +1.24%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     106.28       -9.01%
Melrose Industries                       116.50       -3.08%
Ocado Group                             2639.50       -2.89%
International Consolidated Airlines       91.29       -2.70%
Burberry Group                          1554.50       -2.39%

FTSE 250
Britvic                                  799.00       +3.77%
888 Holdings                             267.00       +3.69%
Investec                                 148.98       +3.49%
Dunelm Group                            1486.50       +3.16%
Greggs                                  1256.50       +2.82%
Centamin                                 157.55      -21.66%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             318.00       -5.22%
Ssp Group                                178.85       -4.82%
Tp Icap                                  212.90       -4.10%
Udg Healthcare Public Limited Compa      741.00       -3.70%

FTSE 350
Centamin                                 157.55      -21.66%
AIM
New Trend Lifestyle Group                  1.15     +187.50%
Corero Network Security                   11.20      +24.44%
Proteome Sciences                          4.16      +23.81%
Tlou Energy Limited                        2.05      +20.59%
Eurasia Mining                            25.50      +20.00%
Ovoca Bio  Eur0.125                       10.25      -22.64%
UK Oil & Gas Investments                   0.16      -13.42%
ValiRx                                    25.75      -12.71%
Blue Star Capital                          0.20      -11.11%
MobilityOne                                9.00      -10.00%

Overall Market
Ovoca Bio  Eur0.125                       10.25      -22.64%
