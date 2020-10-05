StockMarketWire.com - Luxury handbag maker Mulberry posted a deeper annual loss and scrapped its dividend after the Covid-19 crisis worsened existing pressure on sales.
Pre-tax losses for the year through 28 March amounted to £47.9 million, compared to loss of £5.0 million year-on-year.
Revenue fell 10% to £149.3m, which the company said reflected a challenging UK market, plus the impact of Covid-19 towards the end of the financial period.
Revenue had fallen 6% before the start of the pandemic.
On current trading, Mulberry said the start of the current financial period was ahead of its early expectations.
Revenue fell 29% for the 26-week period from 29 March to 26 September year-on-year, with an improving trend since stores had re-opened.
Mulberry said it expected losses to be reduced in the current financial period.
'The group has made strategic and operational progress during the most challenging market conditions in the history of the brand,' chief executive Theirry Andretta said.
'Prior to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic we were performing well and on-track to record a pre-tax profit in the second half of the year.'
'This was due to progressing our four-pillar growth strategy: our omni-channel distribution, our international development in Asia, a drive for constant innovation, and sustainability.'
'The group has been able to withstand some of the pressures that we, and indeed the entire retail industry, have been faced with.'
'Post year end, the group has continued to benefit from its long-term strategic focus with initial sales ahead of our early expectations.'
'However, we cannot escape the reality that British luxury and UK cities face a very uncertain future, hampered by necessary but dramatic social distancing measures and alarmingly low levels of footfall, as well as the pressures of high rents and business rates and the upcoming changes to tax free shopping.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
