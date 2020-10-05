StockMarketWire.com - Self-storage group Big Yellow said it had secured planning consent for a facility in Kings Cross, London.
Demolition of the site would commence in January and it was expected that the store, which contained a double basement, would open in Spring 2023, the company said.
The development cost was expected to be £52 million.
'The £4.5 million of net operating income that we are projecting the store will generate at stabilisation will be highly accretive to earnings,' Big Yellow said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
