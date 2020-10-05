StockMarketWire.com - Real Estate Investment company LXi REIT raised its dividend guidance by 6% to 1.44 pence per share for the quarter ending 31 December 2020, owing to 'robust' rent collection.
The company reported rent collection to date of 97% for the fourth quarter spanning over three months from September to December 2020.
The company said its 41 rent reviews completed between 1 April 2020 and 30 September 2020, showed a weighted average uplift of 2.1% per annum, outperforming both RPI and CPI inflation over the period.
The company said it expected temporary rent reductions - granted to its tenants due to the impact of Covid-19 - to be at the lower average rate of 2.85% of the total annual contracted rent for the financial years ending 31 March 2021 and 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
