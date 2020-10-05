StockMarketWire.com - Reabold Resources and Union Jack Oil welcomed news that drilling had commenced on a new well at the West Newton joint venture in Yorkshire.
The onshore West Newton B-1 well was following the successful West Newton A-2 appraisal well.
The project was operated by Raithlin Energy and Reabold had an around 56% economic interest in the field, of which Union Jack held a 16.7% interest.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
