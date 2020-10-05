StockMarketWire.com - Honey and sanitiser products maker British Honey reported narrower losses on a surge in revenue for the five-month period ended 31 August 2020.
Pre-tax losses narrowed to £435,459 from £613,409 yer-on-year as revenue rose 440% to £1.04 million.
About half, or £500,000, of revenue was derived from the sales of alcohol sanitiser, which 'significantly exceeded management's expectations,' the company said.
'During the past three months, spirits sales have increased with the partial relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, whilst hand sanitiser sales, have settled to now account for approximately 10% of sales,' it added. 'We believe that this proportion of revenue will continue for the foreseeable future.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
