StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment and training group Staffline said its PeoplePlus adult skills and training division had been selected by the UK government for a health-related employment framework.
Staffline said PeoplePlus had been chosen as a provider for the Department for Work and Pensions' commercial agreement for the Provision of Employment and Health Related Services (CAEHRS) framework.
CAEHRS would run for five years from 2020 and cover a potential aggregate contract value of £7.5 billion.
It was organised into a national Lot and seven regional lots split across two tiers.
Tier 1 covered the commissioning of services with a value of over £11 million in England and £6 million in Scotland and Wales.
Tier 2 covered the commissioning of services with a value of between £2 million and £11 million in England and £2 million to £6 million in Scotland and Wales.
'PeoplePlus has been successful in securing a place on the national Lot and has been selected as a Tier 1 provider in all six regions across England and Scotland, and as a Tier 2 provider in Wales,' Staffline said.
Separately, the company said its recruitment unit had secured a three-year contract extension for the provision of contingent labour to Tesco.
