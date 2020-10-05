StockMarketWire.com - BATM said it had received an initial €4.3m order from a 'major' Italy-based laboratory for its Covid-19 diagnostic test kits and instruments.
The order was from a 'major' new customer and would be delivered during the fourth quarter of this year, the company said.
The new customer, a significant global private laboratory group headquartered in Italy, provided Covid-19 testing throughout Europe, primarily for large businesses such as airports.
The customer ahd also purchased, as part of the same order, the group's ampilab qPCR and extralab extractor instruments.
'We are also delighted with the progress that we have made with our newly-developed tests for Covid-19, flu and other respiratory disease,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
