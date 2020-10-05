StockMarketWire.com - Computing products manufacturer Solid State said it had won a three-year contract to supply optoelectronic modules to a 'leading UK instrumentation company'.
Solid State said around $1.7m would be recognised in the first year of the contract.
It had been awarded to Solid State's Pacer optoelectronics business unit acquired in November 2018, by a long-standing client of Pacer.
At 9:12am: [LON:SOLI] Solid State Plc share price was +16p at 617p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
