StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Mosman Oil and Gas said the Stanley-4 well in Texas had produced 1,661 barrels of crude as of last Friday, since completion on 22 September.
The average daily production rate was 200 barrels of oil per day for the four days to 2 October.
From the initial production, 1,051 barrels of oil were sold in September.
'The oil had been stored in temporary tanks and Mosman can confirm the permanent production tanks were installed in the past week,' the company said.
'Now Stanley-4 is on production, it will be included in the six-monthly production report and production will not be separately reported, unless there is a material change.'
Mosman had a working interest in the well of around 16.5%.
At 9:21am: [LON:MSMN] Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd share price was +0.01p at 0.16p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: