StockMarketWire.com - Technology company investor Vela Technologies said it had tipped £0.25 million into fintech group Mode Global as part of an initial public offering that raised £7.5 million. UK-based Mode's businesses combined banking, payments, investment, customer loyalty and digital assets.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, its pro forma revenue was £2,000 and its pro forma pre-tax loss was £3.15 million.
Mode's pro forma net assets as at 31 December 2019 were £8.87 million.
At 9:31am: [LON:VELA] Vela Technologies share price was +0.01p at 0.08p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
