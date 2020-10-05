StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Chariot Oil & Gas said it had appointed Pierre Raillard as head of its operations in Morocco.
Raillard was joining from Orca Energy Group, which he returned to as head of business development having previously played a key role in the development of the Songo Songo gas field offshore Tanzania.
He also had held leadership roles at African Petroleum Corporation, Perenco and OneLNG.
At 2:44pm: [LON:CHAR] Chariot Oil Gas Ltd share price was +0.32p at 3.83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: