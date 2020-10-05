StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Chariot Oil & Gas said it had appointed Pierre Raillard as head of its operations in Morocco.

Raillard was joining from Orca Energy Group, which he returned to as head of business development having previously played a key role in the development of the Songo Songo gas field offshore Tanzania.

He also had held leadership roles at African Petroleum Corporation, Perenco and OneLNG.


At 2:44pm: [LON:CHAR] Chariot Oil Gas Ltd share price was +0.32p at 3.83p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com