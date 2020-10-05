StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Melrose Industries                       123.68       +6.03%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     119.98       +5.62%
Barratt Developments                     514.60       +4.79%
Vodafone Group                           107.49       +4.54%
Persimmon                               2624.00       +3.47%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 7506.00       -2.16%
Severn Trent                            2480.50       -1.80%
Lloyds Banking Group                      26.75       -1.64%
Pearson                                  551.70       -1.20%
Pennon Group                            1061.00       -0.93%

FTSE 250
Weir Group                              1483.25      +15.88%
Provident Financial                      211.80       +8.12%
Tp Icap                                  234.30       +7.87%
Network International Holdings           271.50       +7.14%
Iwg                                      282.40       +7.13%
Cineworld Group                           25.38      -35.70%
Greencore Group                           92.80       -8.84%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             331.75       -3.84%
888 Holdings                             255.25       -3.31%
Indivior                                 108.65       -3.08%

FTSE 350
AIM
ProPhotonix Limited (DI)                   6.75      +77.63%
Bezant Resources                           0.20      +37.93%
Wishbone Gold                              4.25      +23.19%
Arcontech Group                          196.50      +19.45%
Lansdowne Oil & Gas                        1.35      +17.39%
Charlemagne Capital                        1.62      -88.18%
Anglo Asian Mining                       108.50      -17.49%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.39      -16.30%
Tiger Resource Finance                     0.35      -12.50%
Anglesey Mining                            1.85      -11.90%

Overall Market
