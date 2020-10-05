FTSE 100 Melrose Industries 123.68 +6.03% Rolls-Royce Holdings 119.98 +5.62% Barratt Developments 514.60 +4.79% Vodafone Group 107.49 +4.54% Persimmon 2624.00 +3.47% Reckitt Benckiser Group 7506.00 -2.16% Severn Trent 2480.50 -1.80% Lloyds Banking Group 26.75 -1.64% Pearson 551.70 -1.20% Pennon Group 1061.00 -0.93% FTSE 250 Weir Group 1483.25 +15.88% Provident Financial 211.80 +8.12% Tp Icap 234.30 +7.87% Network International Holdings 271.50 +7.14% Iwg 282.40 +7.13% Cineworld Group 25.38 -35.70% Greencore Group 92.80 -8.84% Watches Of Switzerland Group 331.75 -3.84% 888 Holdings 255.25 -3.31% Indivior 108.65 -3.08% FTSE 350 Weir Group 1483.25 +15.88% Provident Financial 211.80 +8.12% Tp Icap 234.30 +7.87% Network International Holdings 271.50 +7.14% Iwg 282.40 +7.13% Cineworld Group 25.38 -35.70% Greencore Group 92.80 -8.84% Watches Of Switzerland Group 331.75 -3.84% 888 Holdings 255.25 -3.31% Indivior 108.65 -3.08% AIM ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 6.75 +77.63% Bezant Resources 0.20 +37.93% Wishbone Gold 4.25 +23.19% Arcontech Group 196.50 +19.45% Lansdowne Oil & Gas 1.35 +17.39% Charlemagne Capital 1.62 -88.18% Anglo Asian Mining 108.50 -17.49% Alba Mineral Resources 0.39 -16.30% Tiger Resource Finance 0.35 -12.50% Anglesey Mining 1.85 -11.90% Overall Market ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 6.75 +77.63% Bezant Resources 0.20 +37.93% Wishbone Gold 4.25 +23.19% Arcontech Group 196.50 +19.45% Lansdowne Oil & Gas 1.35 +17.39% Charlemagne Capital 1.62 -88.18% Cineworld Group 25.38 -35.70% Anglo Asian Mining 108.50 -17.49% Alba Mineral Resources 0.39 -16.30% Tiger Resource Finance 0.35 -12.50%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
