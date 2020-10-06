StockMarketWire.com - Wagamama and Frankie & Benny's owner Restaurant Group booked a deeper first-half loss after the Covid-19 pandemic crimped sales and it permanently shuttered outlets as part of a sweeping restructure.
Pre-tax losses for the 26 weeks to 28 June amounted to £234.7 million, compared to losses of £87.7 million year-on-year.
Revenue more than halved to £227.2 million, down from £515.9 million.
Restaurant Group said its post-lockdown trading performance, for the 11 weeks from July 4, had been 'very encouraging' with around with around 90% of the retained estate now open.
Wagamama like-for-like sales over that period had growth 11%, which the company said was 5% ahead of the market.
Leisure like-for-like sales had growth 4% and pub like-for-like sales had jumped 14%.
'It has been an extraordinary and difficult period for the hospitality sector but one in which we have pulled together to achieve a great deal,' chief executive Andy Hornby said.
Since reopening, I am genuinely pleased with the strength of our trading performance and would like to sincerely thank each and every one of our colleagues for their extraordinary efforts.'
'Whilst the sector outlook is uncertain, and we are mindful of recent restrictions across the UK, we are confident that the actions we have taken provide us with strong foundations to emerge as one of the long-term winners.'
At 8:03am: [LON:RTN] Restaurant Group PLC share price was +0.48p at 55.03p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: