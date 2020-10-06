StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said subsidiary ProBiotix Health had entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with United Italian Trading Corporation.
The deal would see UTTC distribute OptiBiotix's cholesterol reducing product CholBiome in Singapore.
UITC had agreed to place an order for 5,000 boxes of CholBiome for delivery by the end of 2020 and increasing annual minimum order quantities to retain exclusivity.
'This agreement is another example of the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies commercialising CholBiome products into the high value GP, hospital and pharmacy markets,' the company said.
At 9:08am: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was +2.5p at 65.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
