FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     133.70       +8.35%
International Consolidated Airlines       93.47       +2.11%
Barclays                                 101.35       +1.91%
Natwest Group                            112.90       +1.80%
Whitbread                               2225.50       +1.67%
Ocado Group                             2553.00       -4.31%
Rentokil Initial                         524.40       -3.39%
Sainsbury (J)                            194.15       -2.22%
Intertek Group                          6267.00       -2.17%
Croda International                     6194.00       -2.09%

FTSE 250
Watches Of Switzerland Group             407.50      +22.19%
Greencore Group                          100.80       +6.11%
Provident Financial                      223.80       +5.97%
Meggitt                                  285.40       +4.70%
Rhi Magnesita N.V.                      2636.00       +3.94%
Ferrexpo                                 167.50       -3.74%
Victrex                                 1876.50       -2.37%
Xp Power Limited                        4565.00       -1.83%
Ig Group Holdings                        810.50       -1.76%
Hochschild Mining                        216.60       -1.63%

AIM
Rockfire Resources  Ord 0.1p               1.27      +45.71%
Wishbone Gold                              6.75      +32.35%
Rockhopper Exploration                     6.20      +27.84%
Borders & Southern Petroleum               0.85      +26.39%
Volga Gas                                 28.50      +18.75%
Anglesey Mining                            1.65      -10.81%
Aminex                                     0.45       -8.91%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.39       -7.89%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                    8.75       -7.89%
ProPhotonix Limited (DI)                   6.25       -7.41%

