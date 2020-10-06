FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 133.70 +8.35% International Consolidated Airlines 93.47 +2.11% Barclays 101.35 +1.91% Natwest Group 112.90 +1.80% Whitbread 2225.50 +1.67% Ocado Group 2553.00 -4.31% Rentokil Initial 524.40 -3.39% Sainsbury (J) 194.15 -2.22% Intertek Group 6267.00 -2.17% Croda International 6194.00 -2.09% FTSE 250 Watches Of Switzerland Group 407.50 +22.19% Greencore Group 100.80 +6.11% Provident Financial 223.80 +5.97% Meggitt 285.40 +4.70% Rhi Magnesita N.V. 2636.00 +3.94% Ferrexpo 167.50 -3.74% Victrex 1876.50 -2.37% Xp Power Limited 4565.00 -1.83% Ig Group Holdings 810.50 -1.76% Hochschild Mining 216.60 -1.63% FTSE 350 Watches Of Switzerland Group 407.50 +22.19% Rolls-Royce Holdings 133.70 +8.35% Greencore Group 100.80 +6.11% Provident Financial 223.80 +5.97% Meggitt 285.40 +4.70% Ocado Group 2553.00 -4.31% Ferrexpo 167.50 -3.74% Rentokil Initial 524.40 -3.39% Victrex 1876.50 -2.37% Sainsbury (J) 194.15 -2.22% AIM Rockfire Resources Ord 0.1p 1.27 +45.71% Wishbone Gold 6.75 +32.35% Rockhopper Exploration 6.20 +27.84% Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.85 +26.39% Volga Gas 28.50 +18.75% Anglesey Mining 1.65 -10.81% Aminex 0.45 -8.91% Alba Mineral Resources 0.39 -7.89% Okyo Pharma Corporation 8.75 -7.89% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 6.25 -7.41% Overall Market Rockfire Resources Ord 0.1p 1.27 +45.71% Wishbone Gold 6.75 +32.35% Rockhopper Exploration 6.20 +27.84% Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.85 +26.39% Watches Of Switzerland Group 407.50 +22.19% Anglesey Mining 1.65 -10.81% Aminex 0.45 -8.91% Alba Mineral Resources 0.39 -7.89% Okyo Pharma Corporation 8.75 -7.89% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 6.25 -7.41%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
