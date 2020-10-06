StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     135.18       +9.55%
International Consolidated Airlines       95.52       +4.35%
Barclays                                 102.88       +3.45%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4207.00       +3.16%
Bt Group                                 103.40       +3.09%
Ocado Group                             2564.50       -3.88%
Rentokil Initial                         527.00       -2.91%
Croda International                     6170.00       -2.47%
Intertek Group                          6250.00       -2.44%
Experian                                2941.50       -1.92%

FTSE 250
Watches Of Switzerland Group             408.00      +22.34%
Greencore Group                          103.85       +9.32%
Provident Financial                      229.20       +8.52%
Wh Smith                                1013.00       +7.65%
Rhi Magnesita N.V.                      2692.00       +6.15%
Morgan Sindall Group                    1183.00       -3.03%
Cmc Markets                              346.00       -2.40%
Ig Group Holdings                        805.50       -2.36%
Softcat                                 1160.00       -2.27%
Ferrexpo                                 170.10       -2.24%

AIM
Rockfire Resources  Ord 0.1p               1.18      +34.29%
Rockhopper Exploration                     6.06      +24.95%
Mobile Streams                             0.30      +22.45%
Bezant Resources                           0.23      +21.05%
Borders & Southern Petroleum               0.81      +20.45%
ProPhotonix Limited (DI)                   4.75      -29.63%
Concepta                                   0.80      -11.11%
FIH Group                                200.00      -11.11%
TMT Investments                            3.29      -11.08%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      0.65      -10.34%

