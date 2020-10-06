FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 135.18 +9.55% International Consolidated Airlines 95.52 +4.35% Barclays 102.88 +3.45% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4207.00 +3.16% Bt Group 103.40 +3.09% Ocado Group 2564.50 -3.88% Rentokil Initial 527.00 -2.91% Croda International 6170.00 -2.47% Intertek Group 6250.00 -2.44% Experian 2941.50 -1.92% FTSE 250 Watches Of Switzerland Group 408.00 +22.34% Greencore Group 103.85 +9.32% Provident Financial 229.20 +8.52% Wh Smith 1013.00 +7.65% Rhi Magnesita N.V. 2692.00 +6.15% Morgan Sindall Group 1183.00 -3.03% Cmc Markets 346.00 -2.40% Ig Group Holdings 805.50 -2.36% Softcat 1160.00 -2.27% Ferrexpo 170.10 -2.24% FTSE 350 Watches Of Switzerland Group 408.00 +22.34% Rolls-Royce Holdings 135.18 +9.55% Greencore Group 103.85 +9.32% Provident Financial 229.20 +8.52% Wh Smith 1013.00 +7.65% Ocado Group 2564.50 -3.88% Morgan Sindall Group 1183.00 -3.03% Rentokil Initial 527.00 -2.91% Croda International 6170.00 -2.47% Intertek Group 6250.00 -2.44% AIM Rockfire Resources Ord 0.1p 1.18 +34.29% Rockhopper Exploration 6.06 +24.95% Mobile Streams 0.30 +22.45% Bezant Resources 0.23 +21.05% Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.81 +20.45% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 4.75 -29.63% Concepta 0.80 -11.11% FIH Group 200.00 -11.11% TMT Investments 3.29 -11.08% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 0.65 -10.34% Overall Market Rockfire Resources Ord 0.1p 1.18 +34.29% Rockhopper Exploration 6.06 +24.95% Mobile Streams 0.30 +22.45% Watches Of Switzerland Group 408.00 +22.34% Bezant Resources 0.23 +21.05% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 4.75 -29.63% Worldsec 2.00 -20.00% Concepta 0.80 -11.11% FIH Group 200.00 -11.11% TMT Investments 3.29 -11.08%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -