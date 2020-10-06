StockMarketWire.com - Gene and cell therapy group Oxford Biomedica noted that Axovant Gene Therapies had reported positive data from a clinical trial of a treatment for Parkinson's disease.
Oxford Biomedica had in June 2018 out-licenced OXB-102, later renamed AXO-Lenti-PD, to Axovant through a $842.5 million worldwide licence agreement.
A subsequent three-year clinical supply agreement was additionally signed with Axovant in 2019 to manufacture batches to support the clinical development of AXO-Lenti.
In the most recent phase-two trial, AXO-Lenti-PD was well-tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events at six months.
There was also a 21-point mean improvement in UPDRS Part III 'OFF' score, a 40% improvement from baseline based on the two evaluable patients in the study, exceeding predefined criteria for success.
At 1:04pm: [LON:OXB] Oxford Biomedica PLC share price was +9.5p at 854.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
